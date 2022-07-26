MLB odds: Twins vs. Brewers prediction, odds, and pick – 7/26/2022

Another highly anticipated inter-league matchup is in store between two division leaders as the Minnesota Twins make the trek to American Family Field to square off with the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Twins-Brewers prediction and pick will be made.

A pair of dominating efforts over the Tigers in which the Twins outscored their division rivals 17-5 in 27 innings of play have put Minnesota 3.5 games in front of Cleveland for the American League Central lead. In an attempt to win their third straight matchup, the Twins will call upon veteran Dylan Bundy who has a winning record on the season thus far at 6-4 but is eager to lower his ERA that stands at a 4.71 mark.

With a nearly identical record as the Twins at 53-44, the Brewers capped off a successful four-game series at home versus the Rockies by nabbing three victories to hold off the pesky Cardinals in the NL Central. Making his second start of the 2022 campaign will be the southpaw Ethan Small, who only pitched 2 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Cubs.

Here are the Twins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Brewers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Possessing first place in the division for a majority of the year, the Twins have done just enough up to this point to stay one step ahead of the rest of the competition. While the AL Central is far from being one of the more competitive divisions in baseball, they have still taken care of business.

The Twins entered the 2022 season with sky-high expectations with newcomers like SS Carlos Correa and pitchers Sonny Gray and Chris Archer to name a few, this roster is supplemented with a good balance of youthful talent and some veteran ballplayers. While Minnesota hasn’t quite reached the level of the Astros and Yankees for example this season, the Twins are still one of the more dangerous teams in all of baseball.

Heading into the All-Star break, Minnesota was enduring a dry spell at the plate. The Twins were held to three runs or fewer in four of their final six games before the Midsummer Classic. In their two games back from the break, it appears that the Twins have found their bats. With eight and nine runs scored against the Tigers in their most recent games, Minnesota is officially in a groove.

The Twins are also getting back a big-time bat in Miguel Sano who has recovered from a torn meniscus in his left knee. Although Sano scuffled mightily by going 5-54 before the surgery, the Twins are still getting a slugger who blasted 30 homers and drove in 75 runs in 135 games from a season ago.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Alas, the Brewers are in a very similar boat as the Twins as we approach the last couple of months of the MLB season. With St. Louis right on their tails, almost every contest from here on out could have major playoff implications moving forward. Now winners in three of their last four contests, Milwaukee will be hungry to go on a victory-filled run in the weeks to come.

To begin, the Brewers certainly have the pieces to cover the spread and ultimately down the Twins this evening. While both teams are far from familiar with one another, the unknown ways might come to be an advantage for Milwaukee, especially in their home ballpark. On the other hand, the Brewers will have a tough time preparing for the Twins with no matchups against them and will need to rely on tape to get a good look at Minnesota.

At first glance, baseball bettors should be prepared for a whole lot of offense from the Brew Crew in this one. In July, the Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and have now scored the eleventh most runs in the majors. Not to mention, but they also possess a .410 slugging percentage which suggests that they have a knack for the occasional extra-base-hit and knocking baseballs out of the yard.

Tasked with their offensive attack, the pitching staff of Milwaukee may be the team’s strongest attribute. With one of the better bullpens in the sport and a 3.86 ERA through 97 games, this bunch of hard-throwing arms is no joke. The biggest question will be if Dylan Bundy can do his part in shutting down a scorching-hot Twins attack. If he can, then watch out for the home crowd at American Family Field to get their money’s worth!

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are only 24-20 at home on the season and are coming off getting shutout for only the ninth time this season. While this could’ve been just a bad day at the office, they will need to reverse this trend to have any shot against the Twins. The unfamiliarity with lefty Ethan Small will throw the Brewers off on offense just enough for the Twins to prevail.

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+146)