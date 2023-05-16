Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were not a very good team in April. They basically split every two games they played. They rarely got on a winning streak. They had a stop-start quality to their season. One great performance was followed by a clunker. Their bats occasionally got hot, but they certainly didn’t stay hot. The limitations to their pitching staff without Walker Buehler or Tony Gonsolin were apparent. Missing pieces from their 2022 roster also became evident. New faces such as Trayce Thompson slumped and had a hard time settling into the new season. All of these constraints and growing pains led to a 13-13 record through 26 ballgames.

Now look at the Dodgers. They became a completely different team in the month of May. They won a road series against the Milwaukee Brewers, a National League team worth taking seriously. They swept the San Diego Padres at home over the weekend. The Dodgers are 14-2 in their last 16 games, and they are in control of the National League West. They are exactly where they expected to be. In two weeks, they have undone the bad work they performed in April. Everything is falling into place for this team to battle the Atlanta Braves for the top seed in the National League playoffs. The Dodgers are very much in line to avoid the wild card round this year, just as they did in 2022.

Here are the Twins-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Dodgers Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Twins vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota pitcher Bailey Ober has been good since rejoining the Twins’ rotation. Ober re-entered the rotation on April 23. He has made four starts over the past three weeks, notching a tidy 1.85 ERA. He has not allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts, pitching into the sixth inning in all of them. If Ober gives Minnesota a typical 2023 start — 5 2/3 innings with one run allowed, something in that neighborhood — the Twins should be able to scratch together enough runs to win this game.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have to feel confident about their chances with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Kershaw continues to prove he can succeed in older age. He knows how to make adjustments. He knows how to locate his pitches and change speeds, which is how non-fireball pitchers such as Greg Maddux were able to win consistently even as they got older. Kershaw doesn’t have unhittable stuff as he did in his absolute prime, but he’s still a very good big-league starter and a reliable performer for a loaded Dodger team.

Another reason to pick L.A. is that the Twins are not a particularly strong team. They lead the American League Central only because the rest of the division is weak. A.L Central teams, when playing outside their division, and when playing good opponents in particular, aren’t faring well so far. The Dodgers should really enjoy this matchup.

Final Twins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are red-hot, and the Twins are in a bad division, which makes their record and their first-place standing less impressive, not more. Take Los Angeles here.

Final Twins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5