MLB Odds: Twins vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins for Game 2 of the doubleheader! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Yankees prediction and pick.

Game 2 of the HD will start around or after 6:35 p.m. ET.

This is a huge series for both teams as the Twins are trying to get back into the playoff picture. The Twins are six games out of a Wild Card spot but are only 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central Division lead. With a month remaining in the schedule, the Twins need to get it going now if they want to reach the postseason. The Yankees aren’t the scariest team in the conference any longer as they have had a tough second half. NY still has a 4.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. At (81-54), the Yankees need to get back on track and separate themselves from the rest of the division.

Here are the Twins-Yankees Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Yankees Game 2 Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-130)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Twins is young right-hander Joe Ryan. Ryan is (10-7) on the season with a 3.88 ERA in 118.1 innings. Ryan has come a long way this season. He began the year as the Opening Day starter and has been a huge part of the Twins’ success. However, his road numbers aren’t as flashy. He posts a 5.05 ERA in 46.1 innings and only has 45 of his 121 strikeouts on the road. He allowed five runs to the Boston Red Sox in the loss in his last start but didn’t allow a run against the San Francisco Giants in the start prior.

It’s been a rough month of September so far for Minnesota. They almost got no-hit by Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease but Luis Arraez saved the day with a single in the ninth. They responded well with a win to end the series but lost Game 1 of this series to the Yankees on Monday 5-2.

Byron Buxton hasn’t played since August 22. His absence has been rough on the lineup as he deals with a hip injury. The Twins are (6-7) during that stretch but haven’t scored many runs. Arraez, Carlos Correa, and Jorge Polanco need to continue to step up in his absence and provide the run support.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Yankees is Gerrit Cole. Despite the 50-inning difference, Cole and Ryan have similar numbers as well as having first names as last names. Cole is also (10-7) with a 3.28 ERA in 154.2 innings. Cole is coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Angels where he allowed three runs in seven innings. He’s pitched a quality start in every start since June 9. That will likely happen again which will give the Yankees a chance to cover the spread.

Aaron Judge won’t stop hitting home runs. He’s now at 54 on the year and will likely reach 60 before the season ends. Watch for him to try and take Ryan deep and if there are runners on base, then that might be it for the Twins who will be facing Cole tonight. Judge homered in game 1 and so did Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. If those two are providing pop, then the Yankees really do have a ton of depth.

Final Twins-Yankees Game 2 Prediction & Pick

With Cole on the bump that should be enough for them to cover this spread. Take the Yankees in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Final Twins-Yankees Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (