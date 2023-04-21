Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Rays prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Rays.

The Chicago White Sox have been a hugely disappointing team in the early part of the big-league season. What happened in 2022 is happening again in 2023. We can say that it’s only April, but it’s really not too early to mention how alarming the situation is in Chicago. The White Sox are continuing to do so many of the bad things they did last year. Their situational hitting isn’t good enough. Their bullpen is woefully inadequate. They aren’t winning enough of Dylan Cease’s starts. They aren’t winning games in which the pitching matchups are favorable on paper. They’re making a lot of defensive mistakes. In short, they aren’t living up to their talent or potential. They successfully got out of their own way in 2021 when they won the American League Central and made the playoffs, and they were set up to continue to win the division, but they didn’t even make the postseason last year — not even one of the extra wild card spots in the American League — and they are very much on track to miss the playoffs again in 2023, unless a lot of drastic changes occur. The White Sox just lost a home-field series to the Philadelphia Phillies, who have not played well this season. They are displaying zero high-level consistency and need to find a spark, even though it’s early in the year.

Here are the White Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rays Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs Rays

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / Bally Sports Florida (Rays) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are going against Calvin Faucher, a new pitcher for the Rays. Chicago doesn’t have to face “Sugar” Shane McLanahan or Drew Rasmussen or the Rays’ other proven starters. It’s a matchup the Sox can work with, and given all their problems, the Pale Hose need all the matchup advantages they can get. They aren’t generally a better team than Tampa Bay, but this pitching matchup gives them a path to success.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have shown that even when they trot out new starters to the mound, they can still get results. The Rays are known for developing players, and this very much includes pitchers. In fact, it’s probably the number one feature of the organization. The Rays develop pitchers who succeed in the big leagues and then command top dollar in the market and get traded. The Rays are able to resupply their pipeline and give players ample experience in a relatively short period of time, such that guys get used to the standards of the organization and are able to perform well with professional-level consistency. Calvin Faucher is not going to be intimidated here, and moreover, the White Sox are a team which has shown it doesn’t take advantage of favorable situations.

Final White Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are not worthy of trust, while the Rays are. It’s that simple. Take the Rays.

Final White Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5