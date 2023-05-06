MLB Action continues Saturday as we bring you another prediction and pick for the second game of the series between two teams struggling to get going. The Chicago White Sox (11-22) will visit the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) as both teams come off of a close game last night. Check out our MLB odds series for our White Sox-Reds prediction and pick.

The Chicago White Sox have had a terrible start to the season and are one of the bottom teams in the MLB at this point. Just recently, they went on a 10-game losing streak which they later halted by reeling off three consecutive wins. They carried their momentum into last night and were able to get the close 5-4 win on the road. Michael Clevinger (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Cincinnati Reds are fourth in the NL Central and would like to see more production from their team as a whole. They’ve traded streaks of their own, losing six games in a row and following it up by five consecutive wins. They were outmatched in their last series against the Padres and will need to turn the tide at home to avoid the series loss to the White Sox. Nick Lodolo (LHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the White Sox-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Reds Odds

Chicago White Sox: +108

Cincinnati Reds: -126

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Reds

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have picked up their play in the last five games and have managed to go 4-1 in their last five. They’re finally finding their stride after an awful start to the season that saw them go on a 10-game losing streak. Last night, the Sox were able to overcome an 0-3 deficit as Elvis Andrus and Luis Robert Jr. both homered. It was a shaky start for Lance Lynn that didn’t see much run support, but the Sox were able to close the game out once they got the lead.

They’ll hope that their bats can continue to stay hot in this one. They were bailed out by a few mental mistake made by the Reds, so they’ll need to ensure that their pitching can stave off the Reds’ offense once again. Look for their power hitters like Luis Robert to find the barrel of the bat today. Eloy Jimenez is 14-41 with a double and two home runs in their last 10 games.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are in the midst of another pedestrian season thus far and will need to see some things change if they want to contend in the NL Central. Despite a costly error last night on a throw to first, Jake Fraley has been a bright spot for them in driving in runs with his 17 RBI. Jonathan India has also been producing with eight doubles and 12 RBI, while Nick Senzel has three HR and 10 RBI over the last 10 games. Watch for the Reds to score in bunches if they can rattle Clevinger.

The Reds are likely to send Nick Lodolo to the mound ahead of this one. He has a 2-1 record on a 6.16 ERA, but has been one of the best strikeout artists in the division. If Lodolo can get the White Sox chasing his slider, he should have the edge in the pitching matchup. From there, it’ll be on the rest of the Reds to provide run support in what could be another high scoring game.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick

The White Sox had to come behind to get their win yesterday and did so in a fashion where the Reds couldn’t get back into it. The momentum is bound to shift for the Reds at home. While the White Sox have picked up their play, there’s no signs pointing to their ability to sustain this success. Let’s take the Cincinnati Reds to even this series up tonight.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (-126)