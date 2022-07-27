MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will conclude their brief two-game series Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Chicago is playing some of their best baseball recently, winning three straight and seven of their last ten. Trailing in the division by just three games, Chicago may be in for an exciting trade deadline.

Colorado is in a vastly different spot, sitting at 44-54, last in the NL West. Trailing the division by 21 games and Wild Card by seven, Colorado really stands no chance at making the playoffs and may be sellers at the deadline.

Here are the White Sox-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rockies Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+104)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 11.5 (-112)

Under: 11.5 (-108)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Even with the recent loss of Luis Robert, Chicago is beginning to turn things around. The White Sox are just three games out of a playoff spot, thanks to a solid offense. The team ranks fifth in batting average with a .257 clip. All four qualifiers are at or near the .300 mark, with Andrew Vaughn bringing up the rear at .295. Still, there is not much power in this lineup, their 84 home runs rank 24th in the league. Chicago rarely strikes out, their 755 punchouts are the seventh-lowest in the league. Jose Abreu (.300 average, 11 home runs), Tim Anderson (.308 average), and Vaughn are the ones to watch out for in this lineup.

Lucas Giolito, coming off a disastrous start against Cleveland, will take the mound in this one. Giolito has struggled to a 5.12 ERA, including a 6.87 ERA in his last seven starts. History is on his side in this one, as from 2019-2021 Giolito was one of the most reliable starters in baseball. Giolito has allowed some of the hardest contact in baseball, with 41.2% of the batted balls he has surrendered having been classified as hard hit. Kendall Graveman (2.47 ERA, 44 strikeouts) and Liam Hendriks (19 saves) are two potent relievers lurking in the back of the bullpen.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

In the midst of a brutal season, Colorado still has a solid offense, with their 173 doubles ranking tied for seventh in the league. CJ Cron (22 home runs) and Charlie Blackmon (15 home runs) are the biggest power threats since Kris Bryant has missed time with two separate Injured List stints. Bryant has been on fire recently, hitting .322 with five home runs in his last 15 games. His recent streak combined with the power threats of Cron and Blackmon makes up a threatening lineup. As a team, Colorado is averaging 4.6 runs per game, slightly inflated by the environment of Coors Field.

Pitching has long been a struggle for Colorado, both in terms of developing and keeping pitching talent. This season is no different, as Colorado’s 4.85 ERA is the third-worst mark in the league. Antonio Senzatela will toe the rubber in this one, with a 4.98 ERA. Simply, Senzatela has struggled this season, with a 1.78 WHIP highlighted by 100 hits allowed in 65 innings. Reliable reliever Tyler Kinley is out for the season, but closer Daniel Bard has been more than capable, with a low 1.91 ERA and 21 saves. Relying on pitching in this one is not the best idea.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This one is likely to be a slugfest. These two offenses will probably be on display this afternoon.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Chicago -1.5 (+104), over 11.5 (-112)