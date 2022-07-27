MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The final game of this brief Subway Series is upon us as the New York Mets host the New York Yankees in Queens. The Yankees have been on a slight downhill since the All-Star break and are now battling the Dodgers for the best record in baseball. The Mets are having battles of their own in their division, just trying to get to the playoffs. Can the Mets sweep the series with a win tonight or will the Yankees fight back before moving on to the last set of games?

Here are the Yankees-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mets Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-146) (+152 ML)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+125) (-180 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have been on a lowkey trend downwards as they’ve gone 4-6 in their last 10 games. They’ve lost a couple of key players due to injury, but not to worry, they have plenty of trade talk rumors in the works for some top-tier players throughout the rest of the league. On the season, the Yanks are still the top team in baseball with a record of 66-32 but the Dodgers are right behind them. The Yanks also lead the AL East (surprise, surprise) by 11.5 games over the Blue Jays.

On the mound for the Yankees tonight will be Domingo German, who will have his second start of the season since coming off the IL. He gave up five runs in three innings in his last start to the Astros last week. If they can find the hot bats, the Yankees should be in a good spot to keep the momentum up.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been on top of the AL East for the majority of the season, but the gap has certainly closed as the Braves are just 2.0 games behind them for the lead. The Mets have an overall record of 60-37 but are trying not to fall down the path of losing. Max Scherzer is back on the mound for tonight’s game as he’s been pitching really well. The Mets are also looking forward to having Jacob deGrom back from the IL fairly soon. Until then, Scherzer will be the one to lead this team to sweep the Yankees in this series. (As a prop bet, look to cash in on Scherzer strikeouts tonight if you’re feeling lucky.)

Final Yankees-Mets Prediction & Pick

Games like these are always hit or miss (pun intended) so I think I’m going to lean towards the safe pick and just take the over. Both of these teams can find hot bats if they want to, and honestly, that means anybody can win this game. I know Scherzer is of course a fantastic pitcher so the over/under number being a little low doesn’t surprise me, but I’m going to go with it anyway. They barely covered last night’s night over at 8.5 and I think they’ll do it again tonight. If the Yankees want to keep up, they’ll have to find ways to put the ball in play and score some runs. Give me the over.

Final Yankees-Mets Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-104)