The MLB playoffs are nearly here and the race for October is as fierce as can be. The AL Wild Card and NL Wild Card are must-see TV, while the AL East and AL West are still up for grabs. Below, we'll dive into what the entire postseason picture would look like if the regular season ended today.

Division standings

AL East

The AL East is still relatively open, but the Baltimore Orioles are closing in on the title. They're 2.5 games up on the injury-riddled Tampa Bay Rays with five games left on the schedule. The Blue Jays meanwhile are second in the Wild Card behind the Rays, who will comfortably finish first in the WC if they can't catch the O's in the division.

AL Central

The Minnesota Twins are AL Central champions for the third time in five years. It's their first appearance in the MLB playoffs since 2020. No other team in this division has a record over .500.

AL West

Things are becoming clearer in the AL West. The Texas Rangers are now 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros and three above the Seattle Mariners. Barring a complete collapse, it looks like they should win the division. The Astros and Mariners are very much in the AL Wild Card running, though.

NL East

The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East crown in mid-September. They're the first ball club in the Majors with 100 wins, sitting at 101-56 at the moment. Impressive, to say the least. The Philadelphia Phillies meanwhile just secured a Wild Card spot on Tuesday night. Perhaps another World Series run is in the cards? The Miami Marlins on the other hand are trailing the Chicago Cubs by a mere half-game in the Wild Card.

NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are NL Central champions for the sixth time and will clash with a Wild Card team in the MLB playoffs. The Cubbies are still in the mix in the WC and so are the young and exciting Cincinnati Reds.

NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran away with the NL West crown once again. The San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Colorado Rockies are out of contention, but the Arizona Diamondbacks would make the postseason as the #2 Wild Card seed if it began today.

AL, NL Wild Card

AL Wild Card

As we discussed earlier, The Rays are sitting pretty in top spot in the AL Wild Card, sitting 10 games clear of the Blue Jays. Toronto is 1.5 games up on the Astros, while the Mariners are a half-game behind the Stros, who they're actually playing right now. A huge series. It's still a toss-up as to who locks down the final two Wild Card spots with the Rays or potentially the O's as the #1 seed if Brandon Hyde's squad collapses in the next number of days.

NL Wild Card

The Phillies will be the top Wild Card team but after them, it's still frankly unknown as to what teams will get into the MLB playoffs. As of today, the Diamondbacks and Cubs are in. However, the Marlins and Reds are breathing right down their necks. It will be a thrilling finish.

MLB playoffs: Seedings, tiebreakers (as of 9/27)

Tiebreaks will be determined via head-to-head record, per to Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. If head-to-head records happen to be the even, then a team's record within their division would settle the tie.

American League seedings (9/27)

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Texas Rangers

3. Minnesota Twins

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Houston Astros

National League seedings (9/27)

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Milwaukee Brewers

4. Philadelphia Phillies

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

6. Chicago Cubs