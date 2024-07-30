The Seattle Mariners travel across the country to take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mariners-Red Sox Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. James Paxton

Luis Castillo (8-10) with a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 130.1 innings pitched, 126K/37BB, .234 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: 6 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 50K/23BB, .241 oBA

James Paxton (8-2) with a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 89.1 innings pitched, 64K/48BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: vs. Boston Red Sox: Win, 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 3.03 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 38.2 innings pitched, 23K/23BB, .210 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -120

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, NESN

TV: Root Sports, NESN

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Castillo does not have the best record, but he is still one of the better pitchers in baseball. He has nasty stuff, and hitters really struggle off him. Castillo is having a fantastic month of July, as well. In his four starts this month, Castillo has thrown 25.2 innings, and his ERA is just 1.40. Castillo needs to continue his hot July in this game if the Mariners want to win. Seattle does not get a lot of run support, so it will be up to Castillo.

Paxton is back in Boston, but do not let his record fool you. He has a high WHIP, and will allow baserunners. The Mariners need to take pitches and let the game come to them. Seattle is not the best offensive team, so taking their walks and the occasional extra base will be the key to winning this game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston has Paxton back on the mound, and he has a chance to have a great game here. Seattle has the second-worst batting average, third-worst slugging percentage, and their expected batting average is actually the lowest in the MLB. Seattle also has the third-highest whiff rate. Paxton should be able to get some swings and misses while limiting the walks, the Red Sox should be able to win this game Tuesday night.

The Red Sox have faced Castillo once already this season. Now, that was the his first start of the year, but they still faced him nonetheless. In that game, the Red Sox put up six hits, four runs, and they chased Castillo after just five innings. If the Red Sox can have another game like that against Castillo, they will be able to win this game.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both of these teams are pretty good, and their pitchers are more than capable of having good games. The Red Sox seem to be the better team right now, but Paxton does struggle. For that reason, I am leaning towards the Mariners and Luis Castillo. I am going to take the Mariners moneyline in this game. The Mariners are a good team, and they have made a couple good trades heading into this one.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-120)