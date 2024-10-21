The Chicago Cubs have some work to do this offseason after missing the 2024 MLB Playoffs. While this ball club has many needs, one of them is starting pitching.

Two notable names have been mentioned as possible suitors for the Cubbies and both happen to be World Series champions. Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried and Texas Rangers veteran Nathan Eovaldi.

Via The Athletic:

“Max Fried would fit that description as a consistent, high-level performer throughout his time with the Atlanta Braves. So would Nathan Eovaldi, assuming he declines his $20 million player option with the Texas Rangers for next season. Both pitchers also have World Series experience,” Patrick Mooney wrote.

Fried is expected to leave the Braves and earn a big deal elsewhere. He was solid in 2024, going 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA. After Atlanta was eliminated from the postseason, the southpaw expressed how grateful he was for his time with the ball club:

“[Wearing the Braves uniform] means everything,” Fried said. “It's the organization that traded for me and gave me the opportunity to come to the big leagues and be an established big league player. I obviously don't know what's going to happen, but I have absolutely loved every minute of it, and hope to have many more.”

As for Eovaldi, he'd have to decline his $20 million player option, as Mooney said. The righty was 12-8 in '24, posting a 3.80 ERA. Eovaldi has tons of playoff experience and won the Fall Classic with the Rangers in 2023.

Cubs have building blocks in rotation

Jameson Taillon and Shota Imanaga have been solid additions to the Cubs' pitching staff and were their most consistent starters this past season. Imanaga won 15 games and posted a 2.91 ERA, while Taillon owned a 3.27 ERA. These two are mainstays in the rotation, they just need a couple more arms.

Other than Fried and Eovaldi, Walker Buehler, Shane Beiber, and Nick Martinez were also mentioned as possible options for Chicago. Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy praised Taillon and Imanaga on the final day of the season and explained what the team is looking for in potential free agents:

“The one thing that stands out right away with both of those guys is just their pitch-ability,” Hottovy said. “Both of them throw a ton of strikes. Both of them limit walks. Both of them (have) shown the ability to navigate a lineup, throw multiple pitches for strikes, all the little things you want your starter to do. On top of that, they’re very similar in terms of personality, too. They’re natural leaders.

“If I’m analyzing and evaluating in-season routines, those two guys would be No. 1 and 2 on the list. They both take care of themselves. They’re both very diligent about what they do and how they go about doing it. They’re not afraid to talk to people about how they go about their business. There’s common themes there and common threads. The last piece of that, though, is just two guys who want to continue to get better.

“Any time you’re adding somebody new to your group, the big question is: We know what you can do, but what are you willing to continue to work on?”

Knowing how Jed Hoyer operates, the Cubs should land a high-end starter in free agency. There is urgency to win now.