Things are not going well for the Chicago White Sox right now. The team has won just three of their last 10 games and is currently in fourth place in the American League Central. It also appears the team is preparing to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline on August 1.

One likely candidate to be sent out of town is star pitcher Lucas Giolito. Giolito, a free agent this winter, has enjoyed a nice bounceback season. He holds a 6-5 record with a 3.45 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and 34 walks.

His play for the 38-54 White Sox should draw the best return of any of the team's obvious trade candidates. And teams are reportedly already assessing the situation. The 28-year-old right-hander is expected to draw interest from the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Reds are one of the best stories in baseball right now. After a slow start to the season, things have turned around thanks in part to top prospect Elly De La Cruz. Cincinnati currently holds first place in the National League Central with a 50-41 record.

The Rangers lost ace Jacob deGrom earlier this season. However, they still possess first place in the American League West. Their lead is certainly not safe, though. In fact, the Houston Astros remain just two games back in second place.

The Dodgers share first place in the National League West with the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks. Giolito is a California native, and he went to high school in Los Angeles, as well.

Other teams are likely to jump into this race as we get closer to the MLB trade deadline. Let's see which teams emerge as favorites for Lucas Giolito as the next few weeks unfold.