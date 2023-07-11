The 2023 MLB trade deadline is less than a month away. By now, some teams have more or less an idea of whether they should be buying or selling ahead of the August 1 deadline. For the Chicago White Sox, they are said to be setting up shop as sellers, but with clear untouchable assets in mind.

Via MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“The Chicago White Sox are opening up for business as a seller, according to sources, and they plan to seriously consider deals for all but four cornerstone players on their roster: Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and of course All-Star Luis Robert Jr., who is second among AL position players in WAR (4.1) and under a reasonable contract through 2027, including two option years at $20 million per.”

The White Sox hit the midway mark of the 2023 MLB regular season with just a 38-54 record — eight games behind American League Central division leaders, Cleveland Guardians, and 12.5 games behind the final wild-card spot in the AL. With dim playoff hopes and some enticing assets on expiring contracts, the White Sox could and should generate ample interest in the lead-up to the MLB trade deadline.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More from Heyman:

“Free-agents-to-be Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton are the most likely to go in trade, with Giolito, who will bring the most, expected to draw interest from the Reds, Rangers and others.”

Giolito could be the most targeted of all potential White Sox trade baits while promising young talents in Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech will be ones to keep an eye on as well.