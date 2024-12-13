Alex Bregman has spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Astros. With seven ALCS appearances and two titles, he is a bona fide franchise legend. Now, Bregman is choosing his next destination in free agency. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are vying for his services but a return to Houston has not been ruled out. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi expanded on Friday.

“That positional versatility could be very applicable to the Boston Red Sox and their interest in Alex Bregman. The Yankees are involved, as are, of course, the Houston Astros. We'll see how everything unfolds with Kyle Tucker.”

Morosi references positional versatility with Bregman because reports surfaced that he would be willing to move positions for the right team. The Red Sox have Rafael Devers locked in long-term, so Bregman could be a second baseman. He also mentions Kyle Tucker, who is on the trade block from the Astros. Morosi dives deeper into the connection between a Tucker trade and Bregman's decision.

“I do think the Tucker trade possibility is linked to Bregman in a couple of ways. If the Astros trade Tucker away and bring back some prospects, that may allow them to be potentially more aggressive to bring back Bregman. But then again, if they trade him to Chicago and get Isaac Paredes in that deal maybe he becomes their third baseman and Bregman goes elsewhere.”

Alex Bregman looking for a home in free agency

The Winter Meetings are over but that does not mean every big free agent is signed. Juan Soto was the first domino to fall and many others fell after him. Max Fried, Nathan Eovaldi, Willy Adames, and Garrett Crochet have all found homes. Bregman is one of the biggest names left and should make his decision soon.

The Red Sox should be the highest bidder in this sweepstakes. If they add a right-handed hitter in free agency, that frees up a potential trade from their left-handed surplus. Tristan Casas is a trade candidate and Devers could move to first. They have a lot to make up for after not spending big in free agency for the past half-decade.

The Yankees could use a strong infield defender, which Bregman is, after signing Max Fried. They struggled at most infield positions last year and signed one of the best ground ball pitchers in the league. Bringing in Bregman would be the best possible move for their 2025 squad.