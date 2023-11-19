The Toronto Blue Jays could deal Alek Manoah to a different team after the trials and tribulations of his 2023 season.

Alek Manoah's 2023 season couldn't have been any more disastrous. Coming off an elite season with the Toronto Blue Jays, many expected Manoah to pick up right where he left off. Unfortunately, his campaign was absolutely dreadful. Manoah seemed to lose complete control of his pitches, leading to many multi-run games given up. He was eventually sent by the Blue Jays to their minor league system.

Manoah has since made sporadic appearances in the majors, but he was almost immediately sent back to the minor leagues. It's no surprise, then, that the Blue Jays are open to dealing the former All-Star, per Ken Rosenthal.

“Some rival executives, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to avoid charges of tampering, say the Blue Jays are open to moving right-hander Alek Manoah. How open remains to be seen…

Still, Jays general manager Ross Atkins talked boldly about Manoah at the GM meetings, saying he earned “the right to have a strong leg up” in the competition for the fifth starter behind Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi.”

After becoming one of the best pitchers in the American League, Manoah had a stunning regression in 2023. Gone was the pitcher that blew away batters with his repertoire. Instead, what the Blue Jays saw was a pitcher that struggled to control his pitches and gave up home runs nearly every time. Manoah's swagger and confidence was replaced with an air of frustration.

That frustration is shared by all of the Blue Jays after last season. They were able to sneak into the playoffs, but they were swiftly bounced by the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round. Can they turn things around next season and bring hope to their franchise again?