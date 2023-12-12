The Angels are in no rush to replace Shohei Ohtani's production with a star from the MLB Free Agency class.

The Los Angeles Angels have the near-impossible task of replacing Shohei Ohtani after the superstar left for the Dodgers in MLB Free Agency. Things will get more challenging for the Angels. LA already struggled to make the playoffs with two of the best players in baseball. Nevertheless, Los Angeles is not worried about finding an immediate replacement for Ohtani.

The Angels elect to spread Ohtani's production among their current players

Los Angeles is unlikely to add a full-time designated hitter to their roster following Ohtani's departure, per The Athletic. It would benefit the Angels to keep the DH spot open for Mike Trout (upon return from injury) or Anthony Rendon.

LA's decision makes sense considering Mike Trout's ability. The 32-year-old fractured a bone in his hand in July of 2023. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the season in August, but his production is no joke. During the 2022 season, Trout hit .283 to go with 40 home runs and 80 RBI.

Still, it is hard to replicate the presence of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani won his second AL MVP with the Angels in 2023. The superstar batted .304, hit 44 home runs, had 95 RBI, and was ranked 1st in OPS with a value of 1.066.

The Angels could pursue another star in MLB Free Agency. However, it appears the team will be patient. Los Angeles can have a competitive team without Ohtani. Yet, the franchise may have to go through some suffering until it happens.

Nevertheless, the Angels will find a way to remain competitive in the AL West and hopefully make the MLB Playoffs