It’s been a rough stretch for the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, but over the past few nights at Angel Stadium, they’ve delivered a pair of unforgettable wins — capped by Jorge Soler’s walk-off heroics on Wednesday that etched the club into the history books.

Trailing 4-2 entering the ninth inning, the Angels rallied once again, this time against one of the American League’s most reliable closers. Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman entered the game with a sparkling 1.10 ERA and a perfect 6-for-6 mark in save opportunities. But for the second straight night, the Angels cracked the code.

Kyren Paris ignited the comeback with a leadoff walk, followed by back-to-back singles from Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel to load the bases with no outs. After Taylor Ward struck out, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate with a chance to be the hero — and he delivered in dramatic fashion. On a 1-1 slider, Soler drilled a laser down the left-field line that rolled into the corner, clearing the bases for a 5-4 victory.

BALL GAME.

Angels get a much-needed win on Wednesday

It marked Soler’s second career walk-off hit, the first since a walk-off homer in 2023 with the Marlins. More impressively, it was the Angels’ second walk-off win of the season — and remarkably, both have come via three-RBI doubles. Before this year, the franchise had never recorded a walk-off double that drove in three runs. Now they’ve done it twice in the span of a few weeks.

“Just staying aggressive,” Soler said postgame. “We’ve been battling, and to come through like that in front of our fans — it means a lot.”

The win also capped a two-game stretch of late-inning magic. On Tuesday, the Halos erased a three-run deficit with a six-run eighth inning. On Wednesday, they went one better by staging the rally in the ninth. It’s the kind of resilience that’s been missing during the club’s recent skid.

Prior to the late-game fireworks, it was a pitchers’ duel. Toronto’s José Berríos struck out nine over six innings, surrendering solo home runs to Paris and Yoan Moncada but limiting further damage. Yusei Kikuchi matched him with six innings of one-run ball for the Angels.

Toronto appeared to break the game open in the seventh, scoring three times behind hits from Ernie Clement, Myles Straw, and Bo Bichette to go up 4-1. Paris cut the deficit in the bottom half with his second career homer, setting the stage for Soler’s walk-off.

The Angels also flashed leather when they needed it most. In the eighth, Moncada made a diving stop at third base and turned an inning-ending double play that helped keep the deficit manageable.

With the win, the Angels have now taken three of their last four and may finally be finding their stride. More importantly, they’re rewriting the script in dramatic — and historic — fashion.