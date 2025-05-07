ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays are stateside and on the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Jose Berrios (1-1) with a 3.98, 1.38 WHIP, 40.2 innings pitched, 16 walks, 36 strikeouts, .261 oBA

Last Start: vs. Boston Red Sox: No Decision, 6.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 17.1 innings pitched, 6 walks, 12 strikeouts, .246 oBA

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) with a 4.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 36.1 innings pitched, 19 walks, 33 strikeouts, .262 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 1.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts, .244 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -118

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Blue Jays-Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

TV: SportsNet One, FanDuel Sports Network West

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Berrios has been a very consistent pitcher for the Blue Jays. He has allowed more than three runs in just two of his starts this year, and he has pitched at least 5.0 innings in all of his outings. The Angels, on the other hand, have struggled at the plate. They have scored the fourth-fewest runs this season, second-lowest batting average, and the fifth-lowest OPS. Berrios should be able to lead Toronto to a win Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays are a pretty good offensive team. They have a lot of potential to be better, as well. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, George Springer and Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays have a lot of talent in their lineup. Some of them are underperforming, but that does not mean they are not good. With that in mind, those hitters can break out at any point. If just two of those batters do damage on Wednesday, Toronto will win this game.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles is handing the ball to Kikuchi. He has pitched really well in his two starts at Angel Stadium this year. Both of those starts were against some very good teams in the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Kikuchi has pitched his best at home this year, and the Angels need that to continue. If he can shut down the Blue Jays for five or six strong innings, Los Angeles is going to win this game.

Berrios has some good numbers this season, but the advanced analytics indicate there has been some luck. On the season, Berrios is in the 47th percentile or lower in xERA, xBA, average fastball velocity, average exit velocity, chase percentage, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, walk rate, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage. All of those categories are below average for Berrios. With that, there is a great chance for Los Angeles to put up some runs Wednesday night.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

This is a pretty good pitching matchup. Both pitchers have the ability to shut down the opposing team, and that is something that can definitely happen Wednesday night. When it comes to a pitchers duel, I lean towards Berrios. For that reason, I will take the Blue Jays to win.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-118)