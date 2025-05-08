The Los Angeles Angels pulled off another dramatic late-inning comeback on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, this time walking off the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to a clutch double by Jorge Soler. Down two runs entering the bottom of the ninth, the Los Angeles bats came alive for the second straight night, securing a 5-4 victory.

A day after a six-run rally in the eighth led to a win, the Angels once again stunned Toronto, this time against their red-hot closer Jeff Hoffman. Hoffman had allowed just two earned runs all season and was a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances — but the Halos weren't fazed.

This post from MLB on X, formerly Twitter, captured the chaos in L.A.

Bases: cleared

Game: over Jorge Soler with a wild #walkoff for the @Angels! pic.twitter.com/hsHW3A5s7z — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The rally started with Kyren Paris drawing a leadoff walk. Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel followed with singles to up load the bases. After Taylor Ward struck out, Soler drilled a 1-1 slider down the left-field line. All three runners scored as Soler raised his arms rounding first, celebrating his second-career walk-off hit and first since 2023.

It was the Angels' second walk-off double of the season — and remarkably, both have been three RBI game-winners. Prior to this season, the franchise had never recorded a 3-RBI walk-off double, making this year's finishes especially unique.

The win marked the third victory in the last four games for the Halos, who are beginning to build some momentum after a difficult stretch. With their offense starting to click and their bullpen holding strong late, the Angels are showing signs of turning the corner.

Wednesday's wild finish sent the Angel Stadium crown into a frenzy, as fans witnessed yet another high-drama moment. For a team trying to claw back into contention, late-game fireworks like Soler's are exactly what the Angels need to stay energized and in the fight.