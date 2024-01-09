Shota Imanaga is approaching a decision, and the Cubs and Red Sox remain in play, while the Angels and Giants seem to be focused elsewhere.

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga's deadline to sign with a MLB team is approaching in the coming days, and there are five suitors that remain, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants seem to be looking elsewhere, while the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox seem very much in play, according to Heyman. The other finalists are unknown.

The Angels and Giants have been connected to Shota Imanaga throughout this offseason, but it based on Heyman's reporting, it seems as if they are focusing on other options that they have been linked with, like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

The Cubs and Red Sox seem like the only two known finalists as of now, despite reports in recent days indicating that Boston is not in play.

What could Shota Imanaga provide the Cubs or Red Sox?

While Imanaga is not viewed as the potential ace of a staff, like fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was, he could be a solid arm to add to a rotation. He throws a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, but his command is his calling card, with a 70 grade on the 20-80 baseball scouting scale, according to FanGraphs.

Imanaga is viewed as a fly ball pitcher by many evaluators, so that is interesting when it comes to his potential fit with the Cubs or Red Sox.

A fly ball pitcher makes sense for the Cubs, given the fact that he would pitch the majority of his games at Wrigley Field. Fenway Park might make the Red Sox a bit of a questionable fit. In all likelihood, Imanaga would have to pitch to the larger part of the park in right field. Maybe Boston believes Imanaga is capable of doing that.

Imanaga is projected to have a 3.84 ERA in 148 innings in 26 starts this upcoming season, according to FanGraphs. A lot of teams could use that in their rotation. It will be interesting to see where he lands.