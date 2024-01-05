The Yankees will direct their attention elsewhere in MLB Free Agency.

The New York Yankees want to continue to develop their team's depth amid 2023-24 MLB Free Agency. However, the Yankees have reservations about adding Shota Imanaga of the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the NBP in Japan to their roster.

The Yankees are not pursuing Shota Imanaga

New York reportedly has no interest in Imanaga, per NJ.com. The star Japanese pitcher is a flyball pitcher who would not fit with the Yankees roster.

Imanaga has had an impressive run in Japan. He could have been an option for the team to bolster their pitching attack, but they decided to direct their attention elsewhere.

The Yankees are recovering from their failure to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto during the height of MLB Free Agency. New York reportedly offered the Japanese star a whopping 10-year $300 million deal. Yet, the coveted pitcher chose to join Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things have not gone smoothly for New York during the offseason, but they have not given up improving their roster.

The Yankees have made a move to acquire former Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson. Thompson was under waivers for the Cincinnati Reds until New York swooped in and claimed him. The 25-year-olds' speed and potential should bolster New York's defensive depth.

2023 was not the best year for the Yankees, but it was not the worst either. The team finished the season with an 82-80, narrowly missing the playoffs. Of course, New York fans will not settle for mediocrity, which is why the team's executive management continues to assess and make moves on their roster.

One of the biggest questions going into 2024 is the status of star right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge missed part of the season with a nagging injury. Still, he was able to hit the 10th-highest number of home runs in the MLB in 106 games. If he can return healthy and effective, the team has a great chance to improve.

All in all, the Yankees' decision not to pursue Shota Imanaga will open up other opportunities for the team.