Shota Imanaga should sign with an MLB team soon.

The race for Shota Imanaga is heating up as the Japanese pitcher is expected to sign with an MLB team by the end of next week. The 30-year-old has reportedly narrowed down his list of teams to four, none of which reached the postseason in 2023.

Sources tell Jim Bowden that the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are the finalists for Imanaga, who was posted by the Yokohama Bay Stars on Nov. 27.

Imanaga has flown under the radar for much for the MLB offseason as fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto stole the headlines with their record deals. Imanaga is one of the most intriguing names remaining on the free agent market though and is expected to earn at least $100 million in his first MLB contract.

He posted a 2.80 ERA in 22 appearances last season, finishing with a 7-4 record and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He led the NPB Central League with 174 strikeouts and earned his second career All-Star nod.

Overall, Imanaga has a 3.18 ERA across 165 appearances in the NPB.

Where will Imanaga sign?

Though there is no clearcut favorite for Imanaga among the four finalists, it was previously reported that Cubs are not a likely landing spot for him. Chicago has been reluctant to spend this offseason despite showing interest in multiple big name free agents, including 2023 Cub Cody Bellinger.

The Red Sox are an interesting team to watch as they've been heavily involved in the starting pitcher market over the last few weeks. Boston signed Lucas Giolito to a two-year deal earlier this week days after trading longtime ace Chris Sale. The Red Sox are also seen as the favorites to land Texas Rangers postseason star Jordan Montgomery.

The Angels have long been in need of starting pitching help and Imanaga could vault to the top of their rotation if he signs with LA, while the Giants would likely see this offseason as a win if they add Imanaga alongside Korean star Jung Hoo Lee.

Shota Imanaga will decide his MLB team within the week and another free agent domino will fall.