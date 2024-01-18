Josh Hader would give the Astros two big-time closers, and another big-time contract.

With the Houston Astros looking to add to their bullpen before the start of the 2024 season, they seem to have landed on one of free agency's biggest remaining prizes, closer Josh Hader.

Hader is widely considered one of, if not the, best closer in MLB currently. And while his name has been linked to plenty of teams this winter, including the Astros, the team is now “making a push” to get Hader to Houston, according to The Athletic.

The Astros' bullpen is a major question mark as teams near the start of spring training. Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris are all free agents, and the team's level of interest in each has been a matter of speculation.

The bullpen's depth was further damaged by the news earlier this month that Kendall Graveman had undergone shoulder surgery and would likely miss the entire 2024 season.

Do the Astros need another closer?

While the Astros need to remake their bullpen, one thing they aren't lacking is a quality closer. Ryan Pressly converted 31 saves in 37 opportunities last season, and has been rock solid as Houston's closer since 2020.

Pressly has been even better when it matters most. In 44.2 playoff innings pitched, he sports a 2.22 ERA and is a perfect 14-for-14 in postseason save opportunities.

But Hader isn't shooting to break Edwin Diaz' record contract for a relief pitcher to act as a bridge to Pressly. Manager Joe Espada, taking over for the departed Dusty Baker, would have to manage a bullpen with two upper-tier closer options, both of whom presumably would want the ball in high leverage spots.