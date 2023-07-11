In his ninth season in the MLB and first with the Detroit Tigers, Michael Lorenzen is an All-Star for the first time. Though his selection may only be because of a rule by the league that says every team gets an All-Star, Lorenzen is honored to be representing the Tigers in Seattle.

“Honestly right when I found out, it hit me pretty hard,” Lorenzen said. “To me, it was bigger than getting called up to the big leagues. I felt like I always knew I was going to be a major-league baseball player. But to be a good major-league baseball player is a different story.”

MIchaeInjuries limited Lorenzen to 29 innings in 2021 and 97.2 in 2022. He started this season on the injured list but has not missed a start since being activated on April 15. Lorenzen has made 15 starts for the Tigers, recording a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 87 innings. He has six quality starts and went at least five innings in 14 outings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Those are not typical All-Star numbers but if you take away Lorenzen's first three starts he has a respectable 3.45 ERA since the start of May. He's been very good as of late, allowing two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts.

The Tigers do not have a ton of All-Star-worthy players this season. Then again, what teams that are 11 games under .500 do? Michael Lorenzen was a decent reliever for much of his career before he turned starter in 2022. He's battling every fifth day for the Tigers and received the biggest honor of his MLB career for his efforts.