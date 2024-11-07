The Houston Astros fell short of the ALCS this season for the first time since 2016. They have young talent and strong veterans to make another run at a third championship in 2025. But they improved dramatically after adding Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline. Now, Kikuchi is a free agent and the Astros may struggle to keep the lefty pitcher, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Yusei Kikuchi is said to have a big market. The Astros might have trouble holding onto him,” Heyman reported among other musings from the General Manager Meetings.

Kikuchi just finished his sixth MLB season, spending time in Seattle and Toronto before joining the Astros. While Houston is full of great pitchers, they showed a need for Kikuchi down the stretch. The veteran made 10 starts after the trade, posing a 2.70 ERA in 60 innings with a 5-1 record.

There may be a certain level of urgency to re-sign Kikuchi in the Houston front office. The return package to the Blue Jays surprised those in touch with the prospect side of the game. Ben Clemens of FanGraphs called the return of Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner a “bountiful crop of young players.” With such a hefty package going back, they might overpay to keep Kikuchi.

Fits for Yusei Kikuchi if he leaves the Astros

Yusei Kikuchi is a veteran left-handed starter which every single team in baseball would be happy to add. He showed that he can slot into the middle of a rotation and dominate this season. While it is pretty easy to join a team used to winning in the middle of a hot streak, Kikuchi still deserves credit for his awesome season.

In a different section of Heyman's report, he mentioned the Cubs as a team focused on pitching. They got a great season out of Shota Imanaga and know they have an ace. That means they can add around the margins and not just attack Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Kikuchi may be a smarter move so they can save money to spend on a hitter like Pete Alonso.

The Astros lost to the Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series because they have the best lefty in the world. Tarik Skubal shut down the Astros in Game 1 and if Kikuchi is added to that group, it could be huge. That would be a deal similar to the one they gave Jack Flaherty last winter.