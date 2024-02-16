Rumors are the Athletics will play in Sacramento before moving to Las Vegas.

The Oakland Athletics are in the process of moving to Las Vegas, however, a stadium must be built first. For that reason, they're not due to make the move until 2028 but they're not going to be able to play in Oakland for much longer.

As a result, rumors are the Athletics may have to play in Sacramento for a short stint before heading to Las Vegas, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. Salt Lake City and Oakland are still in the running to host the Athletics, but Sacramento is considered “the front-runner.”

“Sacramento is the front-runner to host the A's from 2025-27 before they move to Las Vegas, a person briefed on the team's search process told The Athletic on Friday. Salt Lake City and a return to the Oakland Coliseum are the other two remaining possibilities for an interim home, the person said. A decision is expected in weeks, rather than months.”

The Athletics will play in Oakland in the 2024 season. But the contract ends at the conclusion of the season. So the franchise must find a short term home before the move. Sacramento would be a solid choice, as it's a relatively big city that would likely welcome the A's. Meanwhile, Salt Lake City could be a great option as well. Both cities host NBA teams, so they have the population to sell tickets.

However, a return to Oakland might be the best option for the fans. It'd at least give the fanbase something to root for in the final years before the team packs their bags for Las Vegas. Despite that, the Athletics might be on the move to Sacramento with the announcement reportedly coming in weeks.