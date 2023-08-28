The Oakland Athletics are not the only MLB team looking into relocation. But while the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox have begun to flirt with the possibility, the Athletics have made it clear that they want to move to Las Vegas. They have secured a deal with the city and are now in need of approval from the league.

The problem with moving to Las Vegas and their proposed state-of-the-art stadium is that it wouldn’t open for several more years. The goal is 2027, leaving two seasons for the A's where they will have to find a temporary home. The Athletics have one more season on the lease for their current home.

The Athletics have three options for their next stadium after the 2024 season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. They could remain in the Oakland Coliseum, travel across the bay and share Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants or get ahead on the move to Nevada and play in Las Vegas Ballpark, home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.

For a franchise eager to save money and get to Las Vegas, getting to their new home as soon as possible makes sense and has been previously touted as the optimal solution. Although it would be odd to see a major league club share a home with one of their minor-league teams, it would allow the Athletics to generate some familiarity amongst the community before moving to their new proposed stadium. Plus, the feeling of shame is hardly a factor at play with the A's, as they are making it extra clear how badly they want to move.

The likelihood of the Athletics staying in Oakland for another season seems to be near zilch. The stadium has become decrepit after ownership decided not to invest amid a feeling that the city was not offering the right financial situation. The team and the city are very much on the outs and the fans have been fed up for a while. Attendance will only keep plummeting if the team grits it out in Oakland beyond their current lease.