The Oakland Athletics are just about guaranteed to move to Las Vegas. The team ownership group, led by John Fisher, has assembled one of the worst teams in baseball history and has cried foul but refused to sell the team.

The Athletics have made yet another big move in their quest to relocate. They announced that they have hired a construction manager for their new ballpark: Mortenson-McCarthy, who also designed the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. The A's have one more season left on their lease in Oakland before having to find a temporary home.

The #Athletics have hired Mortenson | McCarthy as the construction manager for the Club’s proposed ballpark in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2TR0iEyB5U — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 21, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Interestingly, the Athletics posted the update to their main page on the website formerly known as Twitter despite having a page specifically for their public-relations team. Although they have also posted information about charitable work on their main page and only use the PR account for roster moves, it strikes me as a sign that they are not trying to be shy about the fact that they’re leaving. Points for transparency, I guess, but it only serves to show Oakland fans how little their devotion to the team matters.

Athletics fans are fed up with the franchise, which has made no strong effort to make it a desirable destination with its poor team and facilities. It’s tough for them to enjoy the young, intriguing players that Oakland has because they could be gone so soon.

And yes, contrary to what all the mess around the Athletics suggests, there are some decent A's players, such as high-level base swiper Esteury Ruiz, young prospect Zack Gelof who is off to a hot start and All-Star slugger Brent Rooker. Obviously, the team overall is awful but there are at least a few redeeming qualities on the field. None of it matters anyway, though, as the franchise is hellbent on ditching Oakland and moving to Las Vegas.

Even fans of other teams have taken shots at Athletics management for the disastrous exit they hope to get. The franchise will be getting taxpayer money to help finance the project in Las Vegas and much of the tone from MLB makes it seem like a done deal.