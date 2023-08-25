The Oakland Athletics are leaving Oakland, it seems. The controversial move from the As management is all but finalized at this point. Recently, the Athletics have secured the rights to a stadium in Las Vegas, their preferred destination. In a recent article, owner John Fisher put the blame on the City of Oakland, per ESPN.

“In the end, we concluded that the city had not raised sufficient money to cover the commitments it made,” Fisher said. “We also had a deadline imposed by the collective bargaining agreement from a year and a half ago that required the A's have a binding agreement on a new stadium by January of 2024 or we would lose our revenue sharing, which would be hugely detrimental to the organization.”

The Athletics' rumored move to Las Vegas has long been rumored. This was not well-received by fans, who felt like the team wasn't doing enough to remain competitive. Time and time again, Oakland traded their top starts for prospects in what felt like a never-ending rebuild. Endless theories about why these trades happened were circulating.

After news about the Athletics' move to Las Vegas broke out, the A's fanbase sought to try and convince the team to stay. They held “reverse protests” and filled arenas to show their support for the team. However, their efforts were in vain, as Fisher and co were hellbent on bringing the Athletics to Las Vegas.

We'll see how quickly the move to Las Vegas goes for the Athletics. Is there any chance that this deal is rescinded?