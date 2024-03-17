New York Yankees fans vented their frustrations throughout 2023, but the ending of that year and beginning of 2024 gave them plenty of reasons to smile. General manager Brian Cashman acquired star outfielder Juan Soto in a reasonable trade with the San Diego Padres and bolstered the starting rotation by signing Marcus Stroman. He also made a fair offer to two-time Cy Young Blake Snell (one he probably wishes he had accepted).
In total, it was a successful winter for Cashman and the Yankees. An elbow injury to Gerrit Cole has eroded much of the excitement that initially emanated from spring training, however. And now the organization is threatening to lose the good will it garnered for itself following the latest updates on Soto and free agent Snell.
“Our expectation is that {Soto's} going to go into free agency,” Cashman said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The longtime executive was much more coy when discussing the fact that Snell is still on the market. “I keep reading that, too!,” he sarcastically said. “I'm not allowed to talk about free agents. I actually don't read it. I hear it.”
Yankees face tough decisions ahead with Opening Day looming
The Yankees are expected to get results when it comes to locking down star players, but Scott Boras' involvement in the respective Juan Soto and Blake Snell situations continues to create complications. It is not ideal to be scrambling to sign someone with Opening Day just 12 days away. Though, with Cole potentially missing two months or more of the season, New York could be incentivized to revisit talks with the left-handed ace.
There is time for Brian Cashman and the Yankees to sort everything out before the 2024 campaign starts, but they might have to press forward under the same cloud of uncertainty that currently hovers around the Bronx. This remains one of the most intriguing rosters in the league with a ceiling that can contend for an American League Pennant.
Fans should still be on their feet, but all it will take to bring them down to their knees is seeing the Houston Astros scoop up Snell, and Soto heading over to Queens this offseason. It's probably best not to think about either of those scenarios right now.