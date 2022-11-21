Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays were immediately linked to free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger as soon as the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender him. And momentum has continued towards a potential Blue Jays’ signing of Bellinger, as Toronto reportedly reached out to the outfielder’s camp, per Jon Morosi.

The Blue Jays and Dodgers previously underwent trade conversations. Toronto may be looking to move George Springer to a corner outfield position which would open up a spot in centerfield. The team recently moved on from Bradley Zimmer and Raimel Tapia as well, so the Jays are officially in the outfield market. But Toronto will need to advance discussions quickly with Cody Bellinger, as he’s already reportedly received offers.

“Cody Bellinger is a free agent at 27, an ideal age for a player to hit the open market,” Ken Rosenthal shared, per The Athletic. “But his agent, Scott Boras, sounds as if he wants Bellinger to sign only a one-year deal. ‘I’ve already been offered multi-years,” Boras said Sunday, two days after the Dodgers declined to tender Bellinger a contract for 2023. “Most likely, because of his age, we don’t want a multi-year.’”

1-year deal for Cody Bellinger?

Scott Boras, Bellinger’s agent, seems to prefer a one-year deal for his client. Cody Bellinger is fresh off of back-to-back underwhelming campaigns with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a result, he will not receive much of a lucrative contract in free agency. But if Bellinger lands a 1-year deal and performs well in 2023, he may be in line for a large contract next offseason.

A more recent report stated that Bellinger is receiving plenty of interest in free agency, per Jim Bowden. Bowden said that at least 5 teams reached out to Cody Bellinger within an hour of the Dodgers’ non-tender decision.

Whether he inks a 1-year or a multi-year deal, Cody Bellinger will have no shortage of options this offseason.