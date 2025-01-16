The New York Mets are preparing for a future without Pete Alonso, their longtime slugging first baseman, as contract negotiations continue to stall. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets now view Alonso signing with another team as the “most likely” outcome.

“The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one.” via Martino on X, formerly Twitter. He added, “This is a similar approach to what the Yankees did post Soto. Spreading funds around on the roster.”

Alonso, a four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion, has been a cornerstone for the Mets since debuting in 2019. Over six seasons, the 30-year-old has amassed 226 home runs and a career OPS+ of 134. Despite his consistent offensive production, negotiations between Alonso and the Mets have yet to yield an agreement, with financial discrepancies reportedly the sticking point.

Pete Alonso likely to move on from the Mets this offseason

The Mets offered a three-year deal with at least one opt-out, but Alonso’s camp has yet to agree. As reported by The New York Post, the team has urged Alonso to make a decision soon to leave enough time to explore alternatives. The Mets are wary of losing other options in the market, particularly with spring training approaching.

If Alonso departs, the Mets have several strategies in play. Internally, they could shift Mark Vientos to first base or utilize young prospects like Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, or Ronny Mauricio. Alternatively, the Mets might pursue external replacements such as Anthony Santander, or allocate funds toward bolstering their bullpen, with free-agent options like Tanner Scott still available.

Alonso’s market is robust, with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners reportedly interested. However, the Mets have expressed urgency to finalize their roster, signaling a willingness to move on.

For Alonso, the landscape of first basemen in free agency has been competitive this offseason, with players like Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Walker securing deals. If Alonso opts for a new team, his fit could depend on factors like ballpark dynamics, as noted by The New York Post: Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, isn’t ideal for power hitters like Alonso.

The Mets’ approach mirrors the Yankees’ strategy after losing out on Juan Soto earlier this offseason—investing in multiple areas rather than committing to one marquee player. Whether Alonso ultimately departs or stays, it’s clear that New York is positioning itself to remain competitive in the wake of a potential franchise-altering decision.

For now, all eyes remain on Alonso as the clock ticks toward a resolution.