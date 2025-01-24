A report surfaced early on Thursday that suggested the Toronto Blue Jays and Pete Alonso were advancing their free agency contract discussions. The report did not say that a deal was guaranteed to occur, but it was a promising update for the Blue Jays. However, the latest report suggests otherwise, via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“Contrary to speculation, Blue Jays discussions with Pete Alonso and Max Scherzer not gaining momentum, industry sources tell @bnicholsonsmith and me,” Davidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Blue Jays have endured struggles in free agency over the past couple of seasons. Most notably, Toronto was heavily linked to Shohei Ohtani last offseason before the former Los Angeles Angels star signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have been connected to a number of free agents since, but Toronto has not been able to sign many of the players.

Their luck did change recently, however, as Toronto and Anthony Santander recently agreed to a deal. It was a big move, but the ball club still has work to do if they want to seriously compete in 2025.

Signing Pete Alonso and/or Max Scherzer could help the Blue Jays. It is worth noting that Scherzer is 40 years old and was limited to nine total games pitched in 2024 due to injury. Alonso is only 30 years old, though, and he features some of the best power from the right side of the plate in all of MLB.

Alonso is a popular free agent, yet he remains unsigned. With a Mets reunion reportedly being unlikely, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can work something out with the first baseman. Adding Scherzer wouldn't be a bad idea either, as at the very least he would offer important veteran prowess.

The Blue Jays are hoping to continue to improve this offseason through MLB free agency.