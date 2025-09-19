The Toronto Blue Jays are within reach of the postseason. No matter how much of a difficult road may lie ahead, they can still clinch. On Friday, the Blue Jays can lock up their spot with a win over the Kansas City Royals on the road, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Furthermore, Toronto will be in a good position if either two out of the following teams lose: the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, or the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers are taking on the Braves at home. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays on the Road. Plus, the Guardians are on the road against the Minnesota Twins.

Currently, Toronto has a record of 89-64 and are three games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East. If they win the division, it will mark the first time since 2015 for Toronto.

The culmination of a season in which they excelled at virtually every level. Altogether, Toronto was able to strengthen a core group of players, revitalize its minor league system, and see promise from young prospects.

One of those young prospects is pitcher Trey Yesavage, who has come storming out of the gates. Plus, the Blue Jays as a team have made history with 45 comeback victories.

The Blue Jays are threading the needle with history

It's been a long time coming for Toronto. Last year, they finished last in the AL East with a record of 74-88. This year has seen a complete turnaround, and not only that, but the team is following in the path of the teams from the past.

The best comparison is to the 1992 team that won its first World Series. That year, the Blue Jays' offense deemphasized the home run and focused more with consistency at the plate. Same as true this year, particularly thanks to the likes of Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Furthermore, they have a core of starters on the mound that mirrors that of 1992. Among the names included, Juan Guzmán, Jack Morris, David Cone, Jimmy Key, and Dave Stieb. In 2025, the core aces are Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and José Berríos.