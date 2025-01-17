While the New York Mets long seemed like the favorites to sign Pete Alonso, talks between player and team have now deteriorated. But if Alonso ends up signing with another team, the Mets can at least say they put a strong effort forward.

New York reportedly offered Alonso a three-year contract worth $68-70 million. The offer was seen as a “last ditch effort,” by the Mets. Furthermore, when Alonso declined, the team began to sour on the hopes of his return, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

They instead decided to reunite with Jesse Winker on a one-year deal. While both parties could have a change of heart, it appears as if Alonso's time with the Mets is done. He has already been linked to the Toronto Blue Jays after his latest contract news dropped.

If Alonso truly leaves the Mets, he'll end his tenure with a .249 batting average, 226 home runs and 586 RBI. He won the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year and was named to four All-Star games. Furthermore, Alonso took home two Home Run Derby crowns.

While his bat will certainly be missed in Citi Field, the Mets have a built-in replacement should this situation come to fruition. Mark Vientos burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI over 111 games. He then went on a tear in the postseason, hitting .327 with five home runs and 14 RBI.

If Vientos moves to first base, the Mets will need to figure out their situation at the hot corner. Right now prospect Brett Baty is set to man the position. But maybe New York will use some of the money they'd save by not paying Alonso to get an established third baseman.

That remains speculation, as does the future of Pete Alonso. But the Mets put their best offer on the table and he still declined. It would take quite the shift to get Alonso back in New York.