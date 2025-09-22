Jim Harbaugh wasted no time making a big impact as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, leading them to the playoffs in his first season despite low expectations. His second season is looking even better in the early stages, as the Bolts are off to a 3-0 start after a last-second 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Not only are the Chargers undefeated, but they are already 3-0 against the AFC West after beating the Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos in the first three weeks. However, Sunday's win was very costly. Running back Najee Harris went down with a non-contact injury that appears to be very serious and could keep him out for a long time.

However, Harbaugh always takes a positive approach to everything, even a potentially season-changing injury. After the game, he described how Harris was doing in a way only he can, via ESPN's Kris Rhim.

“Harbaugh said Harris will undergo additional testing to determine the severity of the injury,” Rhim wrote. “He added that he spoke with Harris at halftime and encouraged the veteran running back that he would be back on the field and in good shape in no time. Harbaugh said that Harris wasn't dejected, describing his demeanor as ‘cold-blooded.'”

Despite Harbaugh's optimistic approach, losing Harris for any extended time, or for the rest of the season, will be a huge loss for the Chargers. The one-two punch of Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton was looking like one of the better duos in football, and now the burden will fall on the first-round pick to be the bellcow back on the ground.

The good news for the Chargers is that they are throwing the ball more than they did last year under Greg Roman, and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. He has been spectacular over the first three weeks, including one of the best plays of the year to tie the game in the fourth quarter against the Broncos.

If Herbert can continue that incredible level of play, the Chargers may be able to survive without Harris. Until then, Harbaugh's positivity and mindset will continue to buoy this team as it moves into the meat of the season.