George Springer got to celebrate his birthday with a highlight during Friday night's matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

Toronto was coming off a back-and-forth series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Of the four games they had with one another, the Blue Jays took two contests but lost the scoring battle 12-9.

Springer turned 36 years old on Friday, hoping to commemorate his special day with a big play. He successfully achieved that goal, firing a solo shot to left-center field as it soared up to 418 feet in the air for the first lead of the night.

How George Springer, Blue Jays played against Royals

Unfortunately for George Springer, his home run ended up being the only positive for his birthday as his Blue Jays squad lost in a 20-1 blowout to the Royals.

Springer's homer in the first inning was the only run Toronto scored for the entire game. Kansas City responded with an explosion of 20 unanswered runs and never looked back.

The Blue Jays' bullpen simply had no answer for the Royals' offense, giving up big plays throughout most of the innings. They gave up 20 hits after 51 at-bats, including three home runs. Max Scherzer started on the mound but only lasted 0.2 innings, striking out two batters while giving up seven hits and seven runs that included two homers. Six other pitchers got to appear from the bullpen for Toronto throughout the game.

Toronto fell to an 89-65 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games above the New York Yankees and 5.5 games above the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Royals. The matchup will take place on Sept. 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET.