The Toronto Blue Jays are one step closer to getting a major bat back in the lineup ahead of October. Outfielder Anthony Santander will play left field tonight during his rehab stint with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. It marks a significant shift from his first 4 appearances as a designated hitter with the Bisons.

Santander, the former Orioles slugger, continues to recover from a left shoulder subluxation sustained in late May. His rehab process got off to a slow start due to lingering shoulder inflammation and lower back tightness. However, after a few right-handed plate appearances, he felt strong enough to return to the field.

SportsNet’s Arden Zwelling posted an update Tuesday on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the 30-year-old's next move during his rehab stint.

“Anthony Santander will play left field tonight for the first time on his rehab assignment with the Buffalo Bisons. Plan is to play it again tomorrow.

Santander finally got a couple PA's batting right-handed and felt fine. Blue Jays are shooting to get him 30-40 PA's on rehab.”

The club hopes Santander can log 30 to 40 plate appearances by the end of the weekend, which would make him eligible for the playoff roster. His move to the outfield serves as a key test of how well his shoulder holds up in live game action.

The injury update comes as Toronto continues its push to remain atop the AL East standings. The Blue Jays currently lead the second-place New York Yankees by seven games, hold a five-game lead over the third-place Boston Red Sox, and are tied with Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the league at 92-62.

The veteran left-fielder's production has dipped this season. He holds a .179 batting average with six home runs over 50 games. However, his career totals — .242 average, 161 home runs, and a Silver Slugger award — show his value when healthy.

Santander homered in his first rehab game on September 12, offering a promising sign of progress. His rehab assignment now enters its most critical phase. If he holds up well in the outfield, the Blue Jays could soon gain another power bat just in time for the postseason push.

The left-handed slugger is set to take the field again with Triple-A Buffalo Wednesday night. As the MLB postseason nears, every appearance — and every swing — becomes more meaningful.