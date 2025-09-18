The Toronto Blue Jays are feeling the weight of a long season, and veteran pitcher Kevin Gausman made sure that message came through clearly. After a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, Gausman shared a no-frills assessment of the mental and physical toll of the playoff push — one he had discussed earlier in the day with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In a post shared by The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gausman offered a raw, honest view of the clubhouse mindset. He emphasized that at this point in the season, it’s about willpower more than comfort.

“Me and Vladdy were talking today. It's like, nobody feels good, but let's go. That's kind of what it is right now, give whatever you got.”

The Blue Jays’ loss snapped a two-game win streak and stalled their momentum in the four-game series against the Rays. Now sitting at 89-63, they hold a four game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East with just 10 games remaining. Despite a 7-3 record over their last 10, every game carries increasing weight in Toronto’s playoff push.

The club understands that even a single misstep could open the door for rivals chasing them in the standings. The Yankees have won six of their last ten and continue to apply pressure from behind, while the Boston Red Sox remain dangerous despite inconsistencies and injuries. Toronto's pitching staff will need to stay sharp, and core hitters — including Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer — must deliver in key moments. With postseason positioning on the line, every inning matters. Momentum, confidence, and health will all play crucial roles as the team pushes toward the finish line.

The Blue Jays will aim to bounce back in the series finale against the Rays before entering a critical final stretch of the 2025 MLB regular season. With just over a week remaining, Toronto takes on three consecutive divisional matchups against the Red Sox, Orioles, and Yankees — a stretch that could ultimately define their postseason seeding and AL East title hopes.