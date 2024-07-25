The Seattle Mariners’ once promising season is on the verge of a total collapse. As the team deals with injuries and offensive ineptitude, it is imperative that the Mariners buy aggressively at the MLB trade deadline. If Seattle hopes to reach the playoffs, the team must bring in offensive reinforcements.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one player who could certainly help the Mariners with a second-half push. Seattle is desperate for more production from first base and Guerrero Jr. is more than capable of providing it. After waiving veteran first baseman Ty France earlier this week the Mariners made their intention to upgrade at the position clear.

While some insiders believe the Blue Jays will hold onto their core of returning players, not everyone agrees. “It’s become obvious what they have isn’t working … I say see what you can get for Vlad [Guerrero] Jr. or [Bo] Bichette,” an MLB executive told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

According to the ESPN report, an executive called for Toronto to “Just rip the Band-Aid off and trade Guerrero.” If the Blue Jays do pull the trigger on a Guerrero Jr. trade the offensively-starved Mariners are believed to be an ideal fit. “[Seattle] should be calling every day,” the insider said, per Rogers.

Guerrero Jr. is turning in another quality season for Toronto. The four-time All-Star has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 62 RBI and a .854 OPS to go along with an OPS+ of 141 and 2.5 WAR in 100 games.

It was thought that players like the Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz would be among the top first base options for the Mariners at the trade deadline. While both would be huge improvements for Seattle, Guerrero Jr. is on another level. His bat could keep the team in the postseason hunt.

The Mariners should pursue Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the trade deadline

The Mariners’ offense has been dreadful. The team ranks 28th in RBI, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS. And Seattle is dead last in batting average, collectively hitting .216.

The Mariners have managed to stay above .500 thanks to a pitching staff that leads baseball in ERA, WHIP and batting average against while ranking 4th in fWAR. Entering play on Thursday, Seattle is 28th in runs scored but second best in MLB at preventing runs. The Mariners’ +9 run differential would easily be the worst of any division leader.

Of course, the Mariners are no longer division leaders, having relinquished control of the AL West to the Houston Astros. Seattle appeared to be running away with the division after building a 10-game lead by June 18. Since then the Mariners have lost 20 of 29 games and they’re 1-5 since returning from the All-Star break. The team’s utter lack of offensive production became too much for the standout pitching staff to overcome and the Mariners are now a game behind Houston in the AL West.

While Seattle still has a chance to make the playoffs with aggressive moves at the trade deadline and a strong second-half push, Toronto is going nowhere in 2024. With the eighth highest payroll in baseball the Blue Jays are around $10 million over the luxury tax, which might motivate the team to shed salary at the deadline. Most insiders expect Toronto to move expiring contracts but some believe a Guerrero Jr. trade is the best course of action.

If the team does decide to move the 25-year-old superstar, the Mariners would be an ideal partner. “Toronto needs young pitching and Seattle has it in spades,” an executive told ESPN.