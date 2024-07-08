Even though the Atlanta Braves currently find themselves sitting eight games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, their 49-39 record is still good enough for the first wild card spot in the NL. Still, not everything has gone according to plan for the Braves this season, and that could result in them swinging some big moves at the trade deadline.

Whether it's been struggles from key contributors, or stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. or Spencer Strider picking up season-ending injuries, the Braves have been fighting through adversity all year long. Unsurprisingly, that has resulted in their roster needing some reinforcements, and it looks like they have already begun searching for some outfield help on the trade market.

“President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos already is exploring the market for outfielders, engaging in preliminary discussions with clubs, according to sources briefed on his conversations. But Charlie Morton is 40. Reynaldo López is starting for the first time since 2019. And Chris Sale has a long injury history. The Braves want to continue building in extra rest for their starters. They might need to supplement the current group, too.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Braves being proactive in their need for outfield help ahead of the trade deadline

As noted above, the Braves outfield unit has really been through the ringer this season. Losing Acuna for the season to a torn ACL was obviously a massive blow, but beyond that, Michael Harris II has missed time as of late with a hamstring strain. The only starting outfielder for this team that is left standing is Jarred Kelenic.

With all that being said, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Braves have outfield at the top of their list of needs heading into the trade deadline. While Harris appears to be closing in on a return, he wasn't playing all that well prior to his stint on the injured list, and their fourth outfielder Adam Duvall is only hitting .184 on the season.

The good news is that there are sure to be some outfielders on the move come the deadline, and Atlanta would be wise to do what they can to snatch one of them up. Veterans like Tommy Pham and Kevin Pillar could be available, while pricier options like Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could also catch the attention of the Braves front office.

There are several other needs on the Braves roster, such as adding another starting pitcher, but outfield seems to be their biggest weakness right now, and it looks like they are already getting to work on finding someone who can come in and help shore up that spot for them. Who that ends up being is unknown, but it's clear that Atlanta is a team to watch as the deadline draws near.