The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best one-two punches of any starting rotation with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. They could decide to move on from one or both of them this season.

Some rival executives across the MLB think the Brewers could deal their aces this summer, regardless if they are in playoff contention or not. Milwaukee traded away all-star closer Josh Hader at the deadline last season when they were 11 games above .500 and were in the thick of the NL Central race.

“I don’t know why they’d handle it any differently than they did last year,” one official said.

The Brewers, who entering Thursday are 20-17 and sit a half game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the division lead, are not known for breaking the bank on player contracts. They’ve handed out only three contracts worth more than $50 million in their history, a number that Burnes and Woodruff should both blow out of the water.

Burnes especially, who has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league over the last four seasons, figures to get plenty of nine-figure offers should he reach free agency after the 2024 season. Woodruff, who is not far behind Burnes in terms of consistency and quality, is also set to hit the open market then.

If the Brewers have their mind set on not offering Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff the money they have earned, it’d be wise for them to deal those arms this season rather than next given the trade value that comes with more than one year of control. The Brewers’ pitching staff could look a lot different in three months.