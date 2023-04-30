Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Milwaukee Brewers are patiently waiting for the return of Brandon Woodruff. After Woodruff’s latest injury update, the Brewers have much more clarity on when their star will be pitching in Milwaukee again.

Woodruff’s follow up MRI was, “very positive relative to what it could have been, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Milwaukee is targeting a major league return for Woodruff before the end of June.

The right-hander is currently dealing with a shoulder strain in his shoulder. While June is still a little while away, Milwaukee at least has to be encouraged knowing Woodruff is doing well in his recovery.

He made just two starts in 2023 before going down with injury. Over those starts, Woodruff proved why he is one of the best pitchers in the league, throwing to a 1-0 record with a 0.79 ERA and a 12/3 K/BB ratio.

Brandon Woodruff has been with Milwaukee since 2017. He’s appeared in 121 total games, starting 106 of them. Woodruff has pitched to a 42-25 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 726/164 K/BB ratio. The RHP has been named an All Star twice over his seven-year career.

The Brewers are currently second in the NL Central with their 18-9 record. Surprisingly behind the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee will be competition for the NL Central crown all season. Getting a player like Woodruff back would certainly improve their chances.

Woodruff started his season hot before his unfortunate injury. If everything goes to plan, Woodruff should be back to mowing down hitters for the Brewers by the end of June.