The 2024 MLB season wraps up with Sunday's slate of games, and the St. Louis Cardinals are facing off against the San Francisco Giants. Both teams have disappointed to an extent this season, as they had postseason aspirations at the beginning of the season. However, those dreams will go unfulfilled. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career once Sunday's matchups are finished, and he could potentially leave St. Louis for an NL Central rival.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping a close eye on St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals opt not to bring him back,” reported USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Sunday morning. “They still believe there’s plenty left in the tank.”

The 37-year-old has continued his trademark iron man tendencies, playing over 145 games for the 11th time in his storied career. Although he's only hit .245 this season, with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs, the man also known as “Goldy” could be on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Brewers need a consistent presence at first base, something they've been searching for since Prince Fielder left the team in free agency a few years ago. Would Goldschmidt jump ship to one of the Cardinals' top rivals? Anything is possible once free agency starts after the World Series ends in a few weeks.

Would Paul Goldschmidt leave Cardinals and join Brewers in free agency?

The Brewers won the NL Central and are poised to make another postseason appearance. That is a series of events that wasn't expected after last winter, where manager Craig Counsell and other pieces left the organization. However, they recovered nicely from those losses and won 93 games heading into their season finale matchup against the New York Mets.

Goldschmidt would provide a solid veteran presence at first base, with power and patience at the plate in addition to strong defense as well. Furthermore, he would be a leader in the locker room, something that a young but talented team could use. Shortstop Willy Adames could leave in free agency, and the majority of the starting lineup has been homegrown and on the way up.

That presence is something Goldy has provided in both Arizona and St. Louis, and it would be one of the reasons why the Cardinals could retain him as well. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the parties head their separate ways. Goldschmidt would likely want a better chance at winning a World Series ring, something he still hasn't accomplished in his storied career. Could he help the Brewers capture their first World Series title in the process (if they are unsuccessful this year)? That is something that baseball fans and those who work in the sport would likely enjoy seeing.