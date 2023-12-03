Brewers negotiate return of Wade Miley, valuing his solid 3.14 ERA from last season and reinforcing rotation after Brandon Woodruff's exit.

The Milwaukee Brewers are actively pursuing a deal to bring left-handed pitcher Wade Miley back into their fold following the release of Brandon Woodruff.

As the free agency period unfolds, sources indicate that Miley, a seasoned veteran at 37, is likely to rejoin the Brewers for a third stint, with an agreement expected to materialize in the days ahead, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Miley's affinity for Milwaukee is well-known. He has previously enjoyed playing for the team and maintains a solid relationship with Pat Murphy, recently promoted from bench coach to manager. This personal connection could be a significant factor in Miley's likely return.

The Brewers reciprocate this sentiment, as Wade Miley is highly regarded within the organization for his performance on the mound and his role as a leader in the clubhouse. Last season, Miley delivered a solid performance with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts, underscoring his value to the team.

The decision to target Miley comes at a critical time, as the Brewers look to fortify their pitching rotation after parting ways with Woodruff. Miley's potential acquisition would be a strategic move to maintain stability and experience in the Brewers' pitching staff, particularly amid ongoing trade talks involving Corbin Burnes.

Milwaukee's interest in Miley aligns with the team's broader strategy of ensuring a competitive edge while fostering a harmonious team environment. As the Brewers continue to navigate the offseason, securing Miley's signature could be a prudent step in building a cohesive and capable squad for the upcoming season.