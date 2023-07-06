The St. Louis Cardinals, 35-51 and free falling down the standings, appear to be open for business ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Cardinals are “listening” to trade offers on their young position players in the hopes of adding controllable starting pitchers, in the latest MLB rumors according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“The Cardinals will listen to offers for their young position players in trades that would bring back controllable starting pitching. They have spoken with the Mariners, but it’s already apparent that George Kirby is off limits in any such discussion.”

Morosi adds that the Cardinals have spoken to the Mariners, but that every indication is that 2023 All-Star George Kirby will not be a part of trade talks.

MLB rumors have swirled around the Cardinals, one of the most disappointing teams, for weeks. St. Louis' president of baseball operations John Mozeliak had said that the club would have to see where they're at in the early part of July and make a plan for the trade deadline from there.

It appears the Cardinals have made their decision, as they'll now be looking to barter young position players for pitching.

It's not yet clear who exactly is off-limits in trade discussions, but one figures that talented young second baseman Nolan Gorman and outfielder Jordan Walker would be retained as building blocks for the future.

The likes of 25-year-old outfielder Lars Nootbar, 29-year-old shortstop Paul DeJong and 28-year-old do-it-all infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman seem to be the most likely trade candidates on the Cardinals roster. But who knows?

The Cardinals are certainly right to target upgrades for a pitching staff that features four hurlers at the age of 30 or older.

Given their lineup full of talented players, the Cardinals are likely to receive calls from many teams in the coming weeks.