Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.

Carlos Rodon spent the first portion of his career in Chicago, making his debut in 2015. The left-hander displayed promise but battled injuries and underperformance from 2015-2020. But he turned things around in 2021, pitching to the tune of a 2.37 ERA and finishing 5th in AL Cy Young voting.

Rodon ended up signing with the Giants last offseason. The players’ market was questionable last year following the 2020 shortened season and the impending MLB lockout. This led to players such as Carlos Rodon and Carlos Correa signing short-term deals that included opt-outs. Both Correa and Rodon decided to enter free agency again this offseason and are projected to earn big paydays.

It will be interesting to see if Rodon receives more than $35 million. Jacob deGrom is the top pitcher on the market, but he will be 35 next year. Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon will be only 30 years old. He is more likely to see a long-term deal following back-to-back healthy seasons. And there very well may be teams willing to give Rodon what he is looking for in free agency.

The Giants, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Angels, and a few other teams have been listed as potential landing destinations for Rodon.