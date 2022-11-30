Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Free agent starting pitcher Chris Bassitt has been linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency, but there are two new contenders in the mix to land his signature, according to reports. Jon Morosi indicates that the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers could be in play for Bassitt as his market heats up ahead of the winter meetings.

During an appearance on MLB Hot Stove, Morosi listed a number of teams who had expressed interest in Bassitt this offseason, including the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants. The Orioles and Rangers were the newcomers to the list and would make sense as fits for Bassitt for a number of reasons.

.@jonmorosi sheds some light on the state of Carlos Rodón and Chris Bassitt's Free Agency market on #MLBNHotStovepic.twitter.com/IVvFUeyVIa — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 30, 2022

The Rangers, after spending big last offseason, disappointed massively in 2022. They’ve already been linked to a number of big free agents, so their inclusion in the Bassitt sweepstakes isn’t a huge surprise. It would stand to reason that he’d be a backup option amid their well-known pursuit of Jacob deGrom.

As for the Orioles, Morosi points out that the team is young and in need of an experienced starter to help spearhead their rotation. Bassitt could fit that role nicely, should they opt to engage in discussions with him on the open market.

Bassitt’s market will continue to heat up ahead of the winter meetings, so it’ll be interesting to see if any other teams enter the mix as potential suitors for the 33-year-old.

Last year with the Mets, Chris Bassitt made 30 starts, throwing 181.2 innings with a 3.42 ERA, 167 strikeouts, and a 1.145 WHIP.