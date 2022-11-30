Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets are sitting in a comfortable position from the outside looking in. They enjoyed a strong 2022 season and expect to compete once again in 2023. However, it is clear that the Mets need to add starting pitching. Other than Max Scherzer, their rotation features a number of question marks. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi recently discussed the Mets’ free agency pitching plan.

“The Mets, it appears, want to make sure they get at least one free agent starter and for good reason,” Morosi said. “Right now, if you look at the Mets’ rotation relative to the end of the year, they are minus (Jacob) deGrom, minus Chris Bassitt, minus Taijuan Walker. They clearly have to bring in at least one pitcher who’s a free agent or from the outside in general.”

Carlos Rodon’s name was also mentioned by Morosi. The Mets reportedly met with Rodon on Tuesday, as he is someone on New York’s free agency radar. But Jacob deGrom remains their top priority, while Justin Verlander is in the mix as well.

The Mets would feel comfortable with a co-ace duo leading the rotation. They likely would not be opposed to adding multiple star pitchers, but it appears as if they are targeting at least one high-profile free agent starter to star alongside Scherzer in Queens.

That would provide them with two All-Star quality arms to lead the rest of the starting staff which could include Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mets’ free agency outlook.