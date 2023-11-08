After the Cubs swiped Craig Counsell from the Brewers, Chicago is now expected to make an aggressive push to sign Shohei Ohtani.

The Chicago Cubs started their offseason with a bang as they snagged manager Craig Counsell from their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers. But as the Cubs look to make a playoff push, they're planning a few more offseason splashes.

Chicago is viewed as the most aggressive team pursuing Shohei Ohtani, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, the Cubs won't be alone as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and New York Mets have been named as early suitors.

Still, Chicago's aggressiveness towards negotiations show how serious the Cubs are about landing Ohtani. The team currently has the seventh-highest payroll in MLB at almost $169 million. But if Ohtani shows real interest in joining the Cubs, Chicago's front office seems prepare to back up the brinks truck.

For a player like Ohtani, Chicago's intentions make sense. Due to elbow surgery, Ohtani won't pitch in 2024. However, he is still a dominant force at the plate, hitting .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI. The Cubs – or any team – would gladly have Ohtani as just a hitter. The team that signs him will hope for another offensive surge in 2024 before returning to a two-way role in 2025. Before suffering his UCL tear, Ohtani held a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 167/55 K/BB ratio.

Simply put, Shohei Ohtani is widely considered the best player in baseball. There hasn't been a two-way player like him in major league history. Now a free agent, Ohtani will garner interest from every team that can realistically acquire him. But Chicago is prepared to beat them all as they are now neck deep in the Ohtani sweepstakes.