The Chicago Cubs and Pete Alonso trade rumors are looking more unlikely than they were before per the latest reports.

The Chicago Cubs are one of the biggest teams in the MLB free agency frenzy. They have been linked to plenty of stars, with Shohei Ohtani being the most notable one. After landing Craig Counsell as their manager in a stunning move, there could be more changes coming to the team this offseason.

One potential target is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who could be moved with the Mets facing some decisions of their own. However, the Cubs-Pete Alonso rumors got an unfortunate update, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

‘The team also has power-hitting infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel playing first base during winter ball in an attempt to find a home for him around the diamond. If the New York Mets were to make Pete Alonso available for a trade, the Cubs could be a fit, with Morel as a centerpiece player in return, according to sources familiar with their thinking. But Alonso recently switched agents to Boras — who is also San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto's agent. Both players will be free agents after 2024, and while a trade-and-sign deal for either player sounds sensible, it's unlikely.'

Alonso is certainly a big name in the market, and he had 46 home runs with 118 RBI while hitting just .217 this past season. Alonso's first season in 2019 was eye-popping, with him hitting 53 home runs and driving in 120 runs.

If Pete Alonso is moved, teams will be interested in landing him, but it sure doesn't seem like the Cubs will be a likely destination despite the ongoing rumors.